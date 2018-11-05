Second Trailer for the Coens' Anthology 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs'

"I'd appreciate it if you deposit your weapon in the receptacle by the swinging doors." Netflix has debtued a second trailer for the new Coen Brothers film, though it's actually six new Coen Brothers films, as part of their western anthology feature The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Netflix will be releasing this in select theaters (on November 9th) before it arrives on Netflix for everyone else to watch. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year, and also played at NYFF. I saw this in Venice loved it, saying it's "thoroughly amusing and compelling to watch; none of the six stories is any worse than any other, they're all top notch." The huge ensemble cast includes Tyne Daly, James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Heck, Grainger Hines, Zoe Kazan, Harry Melling, Liam Neeson, Jonjo O'Neill, Chelcie Ross, Saul Rubinek, Tom Waits, Clancy Brown, Jefferson Mays, Stephen Root, and Willie Watson. Along with Tim Blake Nelson playing the titular musician/gunslinger Buster Scruggs. Excited for this to be released soon.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for the Coen Brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs here, to see even more footage.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is both written and directed by iconic American filmmakers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, of the films Hail, Caesar!, Inside Llewyn Davis, True Grit, A Serious Man, Burn After Reading, No Country for Old Men, O Brother Where Art Thou?, The Big Lebowski, Fargo, Barton Fink and Miller's Crossing previously. The film first premiered at the Venice Film Festival this fall (read our review). Netflix will release the Coens' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs in select US theaters + streaming starting on November 16th later this fall. Looking good? Who's planning to watch?