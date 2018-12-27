Second Trailer for UK Fantasy Adventure 'The Kid Who Would Be King'

"A true king is brave and noble… you have more battles left to fight." Fox has debuted the second official trailer for the fantasy adventure comedy The Kid Who Would Be King, the latest from Joe Cornish, of the sci-fi favorite Attack the Block previously. The first trailer from earlier this fall showed quite a bit of promise, and this one gives us a better look at the family-friendly humor. It tells another story about bullied kids learning to stand up for themselves. Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical "Sword in the Stone", Excalibur. He must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights, join with the wizard Merlin, and take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. Starring Louis Ashbourne Serkis, plus Rebecca Ferguson, Patrick Stewart, Tom Taylor, Rhianna Dorris, and Dean Chaumoo. This looks like a super fun movie, and I'm so glad Patrick Stewart is in it, he instantly makes it that much better.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Joe Cornish's The Kid Who Would Be King, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Cornish's The Kid Who Would Be King here, for more footage.

Old school magic meets the modern world in the epic adventure The Kid Who Would Be King. Alex (Ashbourne Serkis) thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin (Stewart), take on the wicked enchantress Morgana (Ferguson). With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be. The Kid Who Would Be King is written and directed by English filmmaker Joe Cornish, director of the film Attack the Block previously, who got his start with the TV series "The Adam and Joe Show". 20th Century Fox will release Cornish's The Kid Who Would Be King in theaters nationwide starting January 25th, 2019 next month. Anyone excited?