Short UK Trailer for 'All Is True' with Kenneth Branagh as Shakespeare

"Your talent has a greater scope than all the other poets combined. And yet you've lived the smallest life." Sony UK has released their own official UK trailer for the indie film All Is True, directed by Kenneth Branagh, starring Branagh as the legendary playwright William Shakespeare. We already featured the first official US trailer for this earlier in the week, and this UK trailer is basically a condensed version of that initial trailer. The film is about the final days in Shakespeare's life, after he retires from writing. Branagh has long wanted to explore this forgotten and critical period of Shakespeare's life. In addition to Branagh, the ensemble cast includes Judi Dench is his wife Anne, Ian McKellen as the Earl of Southampton, along with Kathryn Wilder, Lolita Chakrabarti, Michael Rouse, Jack Colgrave Hirst, and Matt Jessup. Even though this trailer doesn't have much new footage, I'm delighted but this film's end of the year reveal just before it hits theaters. And I really would like to watch this - the cinematography alone looks gorgeous.

Here's the alternate UK trailer for Kenneth Branagh's All Is True

You can still watch the original US trailer for Branagh's All Is True here, to see more footage from this.

The year is 1613, Shakespeare (Kenneth Branagh) is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. But disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, and devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and a neglected family. Haunted by the death of his only son Hamnet, he struggles to mend the broken relationships with his wife and daughters. In so doing, he is ruthlessly forced to examine his own failings as husband and father. His very personal search for the truth uncovers secrets and lies within a family at war. All Is True is directed by talented Irish actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of the films Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Cinderella, and Murder on the Orient Express previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Elton. Sony Classics will release Branagh's All Is True in select US theaters starting on December 21st later this month. Who's interested?