Short US Teaser Trailer for Icelandic Activism Drama 'Woman at War'

Get ready to meet the Woman at War. Magnolia Pictures has debuted a very short first teaser trailer for an indie action drama titled Woman at War, coming from Iceland (as their Academy Awards submission this year). This premiered at Critics Week during the Cannes Film Festival, and played at a bunch of festivals since then - heading to US theaters in March. The film is about a woman named Halla, who declares war on the local aluminum industry to prevent it from disfiguring her country. She risks all she has to protect the highlands of Iceland, until a long-forgotten application for adoption is approved, and everything changes when she realizes there's a girl waiting for her in Ukraine. Starring Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, along with Jóhann Sigurðarson, Juan Camillo Roman Estrada, and Jörundur Ragnarsson. This is just a very short teaser, and I'm surprised there's not any more to it. But I guess we should expect the full US trailer is not far behind (plus there's an international one anyway). This really looks like it's worth keeping an eye on.

Here's the first teaser trailer for (+ poster) for Benedikt Erlingsson's Woman at War, from YouTube:

And because it's already out - here's the full international trailer with English subs for Woman at War:

Halla (Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir) is a fifty-year-old, independent woman. But behind the scenes of a quiet routine, she leads a double life as a passionate environmental activist. Known to others only as "The Woman of the Mountain," Halla secretly wages a one-woman-war on the local aluminum industry. But right as she begins planning her biggest and boldest operation yet, she receives an unexpected letter that changes everything. Her application to adopt has finally been accepted and there is a little girl waiting for her in Ukraine. As Halla prepares to abandon her role as saboteur and savior of the Highlands to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother, she decides to plot one final showdown. Woman at War is directed by Icelandic filmmaker Benedikt Erlingsson, director of the film Of Horses and Men, and the doc The Show of Shows, previously. The screenplay is written by Ólafur Egilsson and Benedikt Erlingsson. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Critics Week sidebar earlier this year, and also played at the Toronto, Sydney, Helsinki, Vancouver, Hamburg, Busan, Adelaide, London, and Reyjkavik Film Festivals. Magnolia will release Erlingsson's Woman at War in select US theaters starting March 1st, 2019. Who's interested?