Snowball's Back for More in Third Teaser for 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

"I'm calling this meeting of the Superhero Animal Friends to order!" And who is the leader of this group? None other than Snowball! Universal + Illumination Entertainment have debuted a third teaser trailer for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, the sequel to the animated hit from a few years ago about pets and the life they have after their owners leave for work. This teaser focuses entirely on the rabbit Snowball, voiced by Kevin Hart, who was also in the original. The first teaser featured the dog Max, the second teaser featured the cat Chloe tripping on cat nip, and this one has Snowball becoming a superhero. The voice cast also includes Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Albert Brooks, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, Kylie Hart, Nick Kroll, and Pete Holmes. More teasers are arriving soon.

Here's the third teaser trailer (+ poster) for Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2, from YouTube:

You can watch the first teaser for Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets 2 here, and Chloe's second teaser.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination Entertainment founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel. The Secret Life of Pets 2 is once again directed by animation filmmaker Chris Renaud, who directed the first Pets movie, as well as Despicable Me, The Lorax, and Despicable Me 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Lynch (who also wrote the first film). The film is produced by animation studio Illumination Entertainment. Universal will release Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets 2 in theaters everywhere starting June 7th, 2019 next summer. Still looking good?