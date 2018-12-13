Teaser Trailer for Another Animated Toy Movie - 'Playmobil: The Movie'

"What's going on in this crazy place?" Studiocanal UK has debuted the first cheesy teaser trailer for a new animated movie based on a toyline, this one titled Playmobil: The Movie. If it isn't obvious enough, this is based on the Playmobil toys and characters, made by a German conglomerate called the Brandstätter Group. I hate to be so blunt - but this is pretty much a wannabe The Lego Movie, but nowhere near as good. The movie takes audiences on an epic comedy adventure through a sprawling imaginative universe. Packed with humor and excitement the film combines endearing and hilarious characters, thrilling adventure and breathtaking scenery in this original, animated heart-warming tale. Featuring the voices of Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor, and Daniel Radcliffe. This is such a terrible teaser, for a movie that looks totally awful. Don't waste your time.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Lino DiSalvo's Playmobil: The Movie, from Studiocanal's YouTube:

When her younger brother Charlie (Gabriel Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil, unprepared Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends -- the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan Trainor) and many more. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything if you believe in yourself. Playmobil: The Movie is directed by American animator / filmmaker Lino DiSlavo, making his feature directorial debut after working as a supervising animator at Disney for years, including on Bolt, Tangled, and Frozen. The screenplay is by Blaise Hemingway and Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, based on a story by Lino DiSalvo. Global Road will release Playmobil in US theaters starting August 16th, 2019 next summer. Interested?