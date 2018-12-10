US Teaser Trailer for Kim Byung-woo's Intense Action Film 'Take Point'

"War means business." CJ Entertainment has debuted a new US teaser to go along with the full Korean trailer for Take Point, a military action thriller from Korean filmmaker Kim Byung-woo (Anamorphic, The Terror Live). The original title for this film was simply PMC, meaning Private Military Company, a reference to the group of elite mercenaries hired for a secret CIA mission to abduct North Korea's Armed Forces Minister in an underground bunker below the Korean Demilitarized Zone. The film is actually set in the future, on the day of the US presidential election in 2024, and is about the fear of starting World War III. Ha Jung-woo (from The Chaser) stars, with Kevin Durand, Jennifer Ehle, Spencer Daniels, Lee Sun-kyun, Robert Curtis Brown, and Malik Yoba. That robot sentry in this looks brutal! Lock & load.

Here's the international trailer / US teaser (+ posters) for Kim Byung-woo's Take Point, from YouTube:

On the day of the U.S. presidential election in 2024, Ahab (Ha Jung-woo) and his team of elite mercenaries embark on a secret CIA mission to abduct North Korea's Armed Forces Minister in an underground bunker below the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). However, they get caught in the crossfire which causes tensions to escalate to the brink of World War III. Action Point, originally known as PMC (meaning Private Military Company), is both written and directed by South Korean filmmaker Kim Byung-woo, director of the films Anamorphic, Written, and The Terror Live previously. This has not premiered at any film festivals yet. CJ Entertainment will release Kim Byung-woo's Take Point in Korea starting December 26th at the end of this month, but no official US release date is set. Stay tuned. First impression? Who's in?