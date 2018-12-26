OUR PODCASTPodcast Feed

The First Word Podcast - A Discussion on Brady Corbet's Film 'Vox Lux'

by
December 26, 2018

The First Word Podcast - Vox Lux

"All that matters is that you have an angle." Playing in theaters now is an indie film titled Vox Lux, the second feature made by actor-filmmaker Brady Corbet (his first was The Childhood of a Leader). Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy both play a pop star named Celeste, and the film tells her story and follows her into fame. Mike and I have really wanted to talk about Vox Lux, and we finally recorded this episode - it's an intense back & forth discussion about the good, the bad, what it all means, what it doesn't mean, and everything else about the film. We also chat about a few new trailers including Avengers: Endgame and the new Men in Black. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. This time we dig into Brady Corbet's provocative film Vox Lux with a full breakdown.

Our topic: Vox Lux (dir. Brady Corbet)
Avengers: Endgame Teaser Trailer
Neil Marshall's Hellboy Trailer
Men in Black International Trailer

