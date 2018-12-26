The First Word Podcast - A Discussion on Brady Corbet's Film 'Vox Lux'

"All that matters is that you have an angle." Playing in theaters now is an indie film titled Vox Lux, the second feature made by actor-filmmaker Brady Corbet (his first was The Childhood of a Leader). Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy both play a pop star named Celeste, and the film tells her story and follows her into fame. Mike and I have really wanted to talk about Vox Lux, and we finally recorded this episode - it's an intense back & forth discussion about the good, the bad, what it all means, what it doesn't mean, and everything else about the film. We also chat about a few new trailers including Avengers: Endgame and the new Men in Black. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. This time we dig into Brady Corbet's provocative film Vox Lux with a full breakdown.

Our topic: Vox Lux (dir. Brady Corbet)

Avengers: Endgame Teaser Trailer

Neil Marshall's Hellboy Trailer

Men in Black International Trailer

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

