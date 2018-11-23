The First Word Podcast - A Discussion on Damien Chazelle's 'First Man'

OUR PODCASTPodcast Feed

November 23, 2018

"When you get a different vantage point it changes your perspective." Our latest episode of The First Word podcast is a discussion on Damien Chazelle's First Man. Even though the film has been released for a few months now, Mike and Alex have been waiting to discuss this one. We're both big sci-fi nerds and big fans of Damien Chazelle, and we both went to see this film in IMAX before our recording. Friends Alex Billington (@firstshowing) and Mike Eisenberg (@Eisentower30) team up to bring you a podcast providing in-depth discussion, analysis, and interviews about the latest movies, and some old ones too. This time we discuss all of our thoughts about First Man, good & bad reactions, whether the IMAX experience is worth it, and more.

Our topic: First Man (dir. Damien Chazelle)

