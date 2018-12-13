The First Word Podcast - Documentary Love, feat. Amirose Eisenbach

We love documentaries! And we hope to encourage more love for them. Our latest episode of The First Word podcast is a discussion about documentaries, including a chat about the doc films we love the most. Our discussion begins with a conversation between Alex and TFW co-host Mike Eisenberg, who made a documentary this year titled To Err Is Human, and guest Amirose Eisenbah, who is in post-production on a documentary titled Equal Playing Field. We discuss the challenges of making docs and their passion for non-fiction storytelling. Then we jump into a chat (starting at ~48:00) about the documentaries, from this year and beyond, that we love the most and those that have had an impact on us, good or bad. This is an episode we've been looking forward to recording for a while, so give it a listen and discover some new docs.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #17 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on iTunes here.

> You can also subscribe to the show on acast, Pocket Casts, Castbox, Player FM, TuneIn, Stitcher.

Our guest: Amirose Eisenbach (@Amirosie) - find her on IMDb

Our topic: Documentaries

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our podcast.