The First Word Podcast - The Great Netflix Debate, feat. Peter Sciretta

It is time for the most important debate of our lives. Is Netflix really, truly good for cinema? In all honesty, there is no answer to this question (at least not yet), but it's a discussion worth having anyway. Our latest episode of The First Word podcast is a debate about Netflix's prominence in 2018 and how it's affecting the entertainment industry. Is it making things better? Is it making things worse? How can they improve? Have they released good films? Have they released bad films? We cover a variety of interesting topics in our discussion. Our special guest on this episode is Peter Sciretta, founder and owner and editor of movie site SlashFilm.com, whose extensive knowledge on both TV & film makes him the perfect guest for this episode.

Download or listen to The First Word podcast episode #16 below - hosted by Podbean.

Subscribe to The First Word podcast on iTunes here.

> You can also subscribe to the show on acast, Pocket Casts, Castbox, Player FM, TuneIn, Stitcher.

Our guest: Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) - find his work on SlashFilm

Our topic: Netflix

The logo for The First Word was designed by the very talented Eileen Steinbach - follow her @SG_Posters and see more of her work on her website here. She is the best.

Any & all feedback, compliments, additional discussion, corrections, theories, any more questions for us, or any other thoughts about life can be sent directly to us on Twitter. You can contact us directly by emailing to thefirstword[at]firstshowing.net. We would love to hear from you! Thank you for listening to our podcast.