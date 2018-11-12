OBITUARIES

The Great Comic Book Writer Legend Stan Lee Has Passed Away at 95

by
November 12, 2018
Source: NY Times

Stan Lee

His time has come. The great, the legendary, the iconic, the one-and-only Stan Lee has sadly passed away. Earlier this year, he was taken to a hospital for a heart-related health scare, but came out okay. Now it's being reported that he has died at the hospital in Los Angeles at the age of 95. His wife for 69 years, Joan, died last year in July, also at the age of 95. Stan Lee will always be a great legend, creator of so many iconic comic book heroes, and often described as a "real life superhero" due to his philanthropic work through his charity the Stan Lee Foundation. He's also earned himself a place in history for the ways he has created his own identity, appearing in every single Marvel movie in an amusing, always brief memorable cameo. He co-created characters including Spider-Man, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, the Fantastic Four, Daredevil, Black Panther, the X-Men, and – and with co-writer Larry Lieber – the characters Ant-Man, Iron Man, and Thor.

Some of the memorials and reactions posted on Twitter today in remembrance of Stan Lee:

Born Stanley Martin Lieber in Manhattan in 1922, and grew up in New York. He enlisted in the army in early 1942 and served within the US as a member of the Signal Corps, later being transferred to the Training Film Division. He got his start in comics at Timely Publications as an assistant in 1939, where he would do menial jobs like refill ink wells and fetch lunch for the staff. Eventually, he moved up to become a text filler for the actual comics, co-creating his first ever hero - The Destroyer. When then-editor Joe Simon and artist Jack Kirby left Timely in 1941, the publisher Martin Goodman made Stan Lee ― just 19 years old at the time ― editor-in-chief. Timely would later become Atlas Comics and finally Marvel Comics, which Lee continued running and writing for until 1972, when he took the role of publisher. He has gone on to establish himself as a global hero since then, representing comic books and geekiness at its most pure. Rest in Peace, Mr. Lee.

