Third Official Trailer for Robert Rodriguez's Sci-Fi 'Alita: Battle Angel'

"I do not standby in the presence of evil." 20th Century Fox has debuted a third trailer for Alita: Battle Angel, about a deadly cyborg humanoid named Alita, played by Rosa Salazar, who is found in a scrap heap by Dr. Dyson Ido. This CGI-heavy sci-fi movie was set to be released in December, but they delayed it until February - Valentine's Day - in 2019. Giving them more time to finish the VFX and get away from bad buzz. Originally developed by James Cameron for years before this, they're still using his and Laeta Kalogridis' original script, and Cameron is also a producer along with Jon Landau. The film's cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Eiza González, Michelle Rodriguez, Christoph Waltz, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeff Fahey, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Casper Van Dien. I'm honestly still excited to see this, even if it does look a bit weird. Give me a big sci-fi world and some creative characters, and I'm very intrigued. Fire it up.

Here's the third trailer (+ poster) for Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Alita: Battle Angel here, and the second official trailer here.

Alita is a creation from an age of despair. Found by the mysterious Dr. Ido while trolling for cyborg parts, Alita becomes a lethal, dangerous being. She cannot remember who she is, or where she came from. But to Dr. Ido, the truth is all too clear. She is the one being who can break the cycle of death and destruction left behind from Tiphares. But to accomplish her true purpose, she must fight and kill. And that is where Alita's true significance comes to bear. She is an angel from heaven. She is an angel of death. Alita: Battle Angel is directed by American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, of El Mariachi, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, The Faculty, Spy Kids 1 - 4, Grindhouse's Planet Terror, Sin City, Machete 1 & 2, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For previously. The screenplay is written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis; based on Yukito Kishiro's acclaimed manga series first published in 1990. 20th Century Fox will release Alita: Battle Angel in theaters everywhere starting Thursday, February 14th, 2019, on Valentine's Day, early next year.