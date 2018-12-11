Tika Sumpter & Jamie Lee Curtis in Official 'An Acceptable Loss' Trailer

"What should we do with Libby?" IFC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie drama titled An Acceptable Loss, originally titled The Pages, which first premiered at the Chicago and Virginia Film Festivals earlier this fall. This whistleblower story of betrayal and regret is about a former top US Security Advisor named Elizabeth "Libby" Lamm who is threatened by associates from her dark past. She must risk her own life and break the law to expose a government cover-up. An Acceptable Loss stars Tika Sumpter as Libby, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Tavassoli, Jeff Hephner, Deanna Dunagan, Alex Weisman, and Ali Burch. This film seems to have a very weird, muted colors look to it, which is a bit more distracting than it should be. I'm not sure what to make of this - seems powerful, but seems like it's missing something.

Here's the official trailer for Joe Chappelle's An Acceptable Loss, direct from YouTube:

She was the ultimate patriot. Now, what she knows could bring down the government. Libby Lamm (Tika Sumpter) is a former top national security advisor who, while working with Rachel Burke (Jamie Lee Curtis), a ruthless, steely-willed political veteran, signed off on a controversial military action that was supposed to end the war on terror. The problem: thousands died under false pretenses. Haunted by what she knows, Libby sets out to tell the truth, risking treason—and her own life—to expose a cover-up that stretches all the way to the highest levels of the government. This gripping saga of lies, conspiracy, and betrayal is an explosive look at what it takes to do the right thing—even if that means going up against your own country. An Acceptable Loss, also known as The Pages, is both written and directed by filmmaker Joe Chappelle, director of the films Thieves Quartet, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Phantoms, and Takedown previously, as well as TV series including "The Wire", "CSI: Miami", "Fringe", and "Chicago Fire". IFC will release An Acceptable Loss in select US theaters + on VOD starting on January 18th, 2019.