Trailer for 'Divide & Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes' Documentary

"Roger knew what fear could do." Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a new documentary titled Divide & Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes, which premiered at the New York & Toronto Film Festivals this fall. The doc film is a career-spanning look at the person behind the rise of propaganda station Fox News, a vile man named Roger Ailes. Bloom charts the rise and fall of Ailes interviewing both allies and enemies, creating a compelling film that "is vital to understanding the power broker who will be studied for generations to come." The film traces how Ailes repeatedly used his power to sexually coerce women. If he was denied, he didn't hesitate to block their professional advancement, send a private investigator, or smear her in the press. As much as I don't want to hear about him, this seems like the correct way to tell his story.

Official trailer for Alexis Bloom's doc Divide & Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes, from YouTube:

A documentary that explores the rise and fall of the late Roger Ailes from his early media influence on the Nixon presidency to his controversial leadership at Fox News. One of the most powerful & divisive figures in media, Ailes would eventually go down in flames amid scandal, paranoia, & multiple sexual harassment allegations. Divide & Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes is directed by experienced documentary filmmaker Alexis Bloom, an Emmy-nominated director who made the doc Bright Lights previously, and worked as a producer on the PBS series "Frontline/World", as well as other TV docs. This premiered at the Toronto, New York, Hamptons, and Philadelphia Film Festivals this year. Magnolia Pictures will release Bloom's Divide & Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes in select theaters + on VOD starting December 7th this fall. Who's in?