Trailer for 'Drugs as Weapons Against Us' Doc About CIA's Experiments

"Much of it remains classified for 'national security' reasons." Gravitas Ventures has released a trailer for an indie documentary titled Drugs as Weapons Against Us, made by first-time filmmaker John Potash. The full title is actually Drugs as Weapons Against Us: The CIA War on Musicians and Activists, and it's an examination of the CIA's nefarious past when they manipulated musicians & activists to promote drugs for social control, particularly with the Civil Rights and anti-war movements. Some musicians that resisted these manipulations were killed. We've all heard these stories, and while some of it is true, some of it seems like they are drifting into conspiracy theory territory. Based on Potash's book "Drugs as Weapons Against Us", the film looks at evidence that the CIA targeted SDS, Black Panthers, Hendrix, Lennon, Cobain, Tupac, and other leftists. The footage in this trailer isn't that impressive, I wish it looked better than it does.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for John Potash's doc Drugs as Weapons Against Us, from YouTube:

Drugs as Weapons Against Us presents evidence that the CIA's Project MK-Ultra manipulated musicians and activists to promote drugs for social control, particularly regarding the Civil Rights and anti-war movements. Evidence further supports that intelligence agents murdered some of these musicians and activists when they resisted intelligence manipulations. Drugs as Weapons Against Us: The CIA War on Musicians and Activists is directed and produced by filmmaker John Potash, making his directorial debut with this film. This premiered at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival earlier this fall. Gravitas Ventures will release Potash's doc Drugs as Weapons Against Us direct-to-VOD starting January 29th, 2019 late next month. For more info on this film, visit their official website. Anyone interested in this doc?