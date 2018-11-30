Trailer for 'The Rainbow Experiment' About a High School Unraveling

"It's nobody's fault. And everybody's responsibility." Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for an indie "surreal mystery" drama titled The Rainbow Experiment, which first premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival (the anti-Sundance fest that takes place at the same time/place) at the beginning of this year. This trailer has been out for a while, but we haven't featured it yet, and the film is opening in just a few weeks. The Rainbow Experiment is about how things spiral out of control in a high school in Manhattan when a terrible accident involving a science experiment injures a kid for life. Starring Christian Coulson, Kevin Kane, Chris Beetem, Vandit Bhatt, Francis Benhamou, and more. Watch the trailer if you're curious.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christina Kallas' The Rainbow Experiment, from YouTube:

The story takes place in a high school where things spiral out of control when a terrible accident involving a science experiment injures a kid for life. The Rainbow Experiment is both written and directed by Greek filmmaker Christina Kallas, making her second feature film after directing 42 Seconds of Happiness in 2016 previously. Produced by Allison Vanore. This first premiered at the Slamdance Film Festival in Park City this year, and then played at numerous other festivals throughout 2018 including at the Garden State, Cleveland, Ashland, and Moscow Film Festivals. Gravitas Ventures will release The Rainbow Experiment in select theaters + on VOD starting December 7th coming up soon this fall. Anyone interested in this film?