Vanessa Hudgens in Official Trailer for Netflix's 'The Princess Switch'

"I think we were destined to run into each other." Netflix has released an official trailer for another switch-places cute comedy titled The Princess Switch, starring Vanessa Hudgens in the two main roles. The romantic comedy is about Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, who switches with a "commoner" from Chicago. With the assistance of a magical Santa's helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy's handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret's fiance, the dashing Prince. This reminds me a bit of the concept for the holiday romance The Holiday, also about people who switch then fall in love. The Princess Switch also stars Alexa Adeosun, Suanne Braun, Mark Fleischmann, Sam Palladio, & Nick Sagar. As expected, this looks extra cheesy and extra sweet, so if that's what you're looking for - then jump right in.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Rohl's The Princess Switch, direct from YouTube:

One week before Christmas, Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens), the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, switches places with Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens), a “commoner” from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of a magical Santa's helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy’s handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret's fiance, the dashing Prince. The Princess Switch is directed by Canadian filmmaker Mike Rohl, of the films Zacharia Farted and Hell Mountain, and a ton of TV work including "Chesapeake Shores" recently. The screenplay is co-written by Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger. Netflix will release Rohl's The Princess Switch streaming exclusively starting November 16th this fall. Anyone?