Watch: A Funny Holiday Short for 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

"Time to light it up, kid." Warner Bros has debuted a funny short film for the holidays in promotion of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, the sequel to the wildly successful and highly acclaimed original The Lego Movie released in 2014. This short is about Emmet Brickowski putting together a holiday party in their Apocalypse-berge city, which (not-so-subtly) is hinted at in this short, will end up attracting their next foe. This time around, the citizens must fight off Duplo invaders from outer space. The main voice cast for The Lego Movie 2 includes Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Banks, Channing Tatum, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Jonah Hill, and Tiffany Haddish. We also recently featured the second trailer for this animated sequel, so this is just some extra icing on the cake. Plus I don't think of the footage from this short will end up in the finished movie anyway. But it's amusing and harmless - have fun.

Here's the new holiday short film promoting WAG's The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, on YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part here, or the second official trailer.

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the Lego universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part Trailer is co-directed by filmmakers Mike Mitchell (director of Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, Surviving Christmas, Sky High, Shrek Forever After, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, and Trolls) and Trisha Gum (an art department coordinator now making her feature directorial debut). The screenplay is written by Matt Fogel, Phil Lord & Chris Miller. Warner Bros will release The Lego Movie 2 in theaters everywhere starting on February 8th, 2019 early next year. Still looking good? Ready to see this?