Watch: Alexandre Matias' Year in Review Video 'The Filmography 2018'

"What's done is done when we say it's done." Another retrospective look back at the year in film to enjoy. The Filmography 2018 is the latest "trailer mashup" look back at the year in movies. This one is made by Alexandre Matias, a Brazilian editor and trailer mashup maker who has been doing these videos for a few years and also creates other mash-ups (including one for the X-Men Universe coming out soon). This might just be some of Matias' best work yet. The footage isn't exactly the highest quality in this, but the editing is top notch. And that's the most important with all these videos looking back at every last film from this year.

Thanks to SleepySkunk for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "Yes! I did more one tribute to cinema, to this year! I'm very happy for this. I hope, like ever that everyone enjoy it." The Filmography 2018 is made by Brazilian cinephile / editor Alexandre Matias - follow him on Twitter @matiasalexandre or see more of his work on Vimeo. You can find the list of songs used in this video on the Vimeo page. It's always fun to look back at the year in cinema, and to catch up with those films you've missed, or rewatch those films that you can't get out of your mind. What a year! What do you think of this retrospective video?