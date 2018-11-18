Watch: Amusing Space Explorer Animated Short Film 'Coin Operated'

"Becoming a space explorer takes time. And money." If you're looking for something to cheer you up, bring a bit of joy to your day, this might just do the trick. Coin Operated is an animated short film written & directed by Nicholas Arioli. An engineer by training but an artist at heart, Nicholas spent years in the technology industry before making the jump to filmmaking. "Proudly made by independent artists" it says in the credits at the end, a short film made without any agenda, just a desire to tell a good story. This reminds me a bit of the opening in Up, and the other recent young astronaut animated short One Small Step, but still has its own feel to it as well. It's a delightful story, plus the animation is top notch - definitely worth a watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "Coin Operated is an award winning 5 minute short animation that spans 70 years in the life of one naive explorer. This film was proudly made by independent artists." Coin Operated is both written & directed by San Francisco-based animator / filmmaker Nicholas Arioli - follow him @NickArioli. Produced by Jennifer Dahlman; featuring original music by Emile Mosseri and Alex Schiff. The film has played at numerous festivals including AFI Fest, TIFF Kids, Hamptons Film Fest, San Francisco Film Fest, and Mill Valley Film Fest. For more info on the short, visit their official website or the film's Vimeo page. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?