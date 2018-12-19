Watch: Animated Sci-Fi Short 'Ostiary' Encounters the Indescribable

What mysteries are waiting for us in the universe? What will we find that defies explanation or definition? Ostiary is a sci-fi short film made by Toronto-based animator Danish Ghaffar, of Ghaffar Studios. The short is about a space traveler stranded on a planet by himself, running low on food, who ventures out into the planet's mysterious environment in search of nutrition. He discovers something unlike anything he has seen before. Described perfectly by io9: "soundtracked by lovely ambient music and drenched in purples and blacks, it's a fascinating, beautiful little film." Reminds me a bit of Annihilation, you'll see when you watch.

Thanks again to io9 for the tip on this. Original description direct from YouTube: "Stranded and running low on food, a space traveler decides to venture out into a planet's mysterious environment in search of nutrition. However, he soon finds himself in a situation that's far more dire." Ostiary is made and directed by animation filmmaker Danish Ghaffar, running the Toronto-based animation company Ghaffar Studios. Find more of his work on the official website or follow them @ghaffarstudios for updates. For behind-the-scenes videos and concept art, visit their blog here or Facebook page. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?