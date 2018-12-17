Watch: Animated Short Film 'Scrambled' About a Living Rubik's Cube

Can you solve a Rubik's cube? This charming new animated short film titled Scrambled is about a cute little Rubik's cube that comes alive in hopes of being solved by a woman waiting for a train. Scrambled is made by the animation house Polder Animation based in The Netherlands, written and directed by Bastiaan Schravendeel. It's a simple story but with some intelligent nuance in both the style and substance, about a young woman who's inspired when she figures out how to solve this (lonely) Rubik's cube. It's a great lesson for everyone - about how taking a break and exercising your mind by playing a game or solving some other problem might actually give you a fresh perspective you can use to solve other problems in your life. Enjoy.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "After Esra misses her train late one evening, a discarded, living Rubik's cube tries to get her attention in an attempt to get solved." Scrambled is both written and directed by filmmaker Bastiaan Schravendeel, working at the animation studio Polder Animation (based in Utrecht in The Netherlands). See more of Polder's work on Vimeo or visit their official website. Featuring music composed by Daniel Polman. Polder explains: "Scrambled started as a side project which quickly grew larger and larger. We used the opportunity to test new ideas for our visual style and technical workflow." For info on the short, visit Vimeo or Polder. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?