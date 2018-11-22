Watch: Animated Short Film 'The Ostrich Politic' Has Something to Say

"An overflow of doubt became a burden on their back." This is a short film that is beautifully made and just as powerful in getting a message across. The Ostrich Politic is an outstanding animated short directed by filmmaker Mohamad Houhou, about a world made up of ostriches, with a society and culture just like our own. The story is about how they are unable to deal with change, visualized by the ostriches and the way they bury their head when ther're afraid. If that isn't a clear reference for what's happening with humanity, then I don't know what is. But the honest storytelling, and impressive animation to go along with it, makes this so soothing and persuasive. Featuring narration by Kester Lovelace & Fabrice Ziolkowski. Enjoy.

Thanks to Guillermo del Toro on Twitter for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "Ostriches carry on their daily activities burying their heads, believing it's an Instinctive behavior. However, one day a research by phylogeneticist Dr. Kays proves otherwise." The Ostrich Politic is directed by artist / filmmaker Mohamad Houhou - a Lebanese designer/CGI artist now working on animation projects. Featuring music by Amandine Robillard and Anna Cordonnier. This is produced by by French film company Ecole de l'mage GOBELINS - visit their official website. For more info on the short film, including a look behind-the-scenes at the process, check them out on on Facebook or on Twitter. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?