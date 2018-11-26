Watch: Apple's Charming 'Share Your Gifts' Animated Holiday Short

The holidays are just around the corner, which means new holiday ads to get you in the mood to spend more money. Apple released their holiday ad last week titled Share Your Gifts, which is a 3-minute animated short film about a girl who makes wonderful things but is afraid to share them with the world. Until one day her greatest creation gets blown out the window and ends up in the hands of locals, who love it. The short features practical hand-made sets, with CG animation for all the characters - a mix of stop-motion-esque set design and computer animation. This is one of Apple's first ever fully animated ads, and it's quite charming. I love the set design, and the oversized sweater she wears, and her big shaggy dog. This is delightful - enjoy.

Thanks to DF for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "Have you ever made something wonderful but were too afraid to share it?" Note: we have no affiliation with Apple at all, and this is not a promotion or anything paid (or otherwise), simply a desire to feature a creative stop-motion animated short film. Share Your Gifts is made by Apple, without any filmmaker information provided and no credits listed anywhere (even the people in the making of video are tagged with only their first name). We've included a behind-the-scenes featurette embedded above. The short film features a song from 16-year-old singer/songwriter Billie Eilish - watch a quick featurette on her music here. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts on this?