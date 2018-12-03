Watch: Clark Zhu's 'Moving Pictures 2018' - A Movie Trailer Mashup

"You used to be one thing, now you're something else…" Now that we're into the final month of 2018, it's time to start looking back at the year in movies. The next year end recap movie trailer mashup has debuted - this one made by Clark Zhu. It's titled "Moving Pictures 2018" and includes clips from over 200 movie trailers that were released in 2018. Clark's focus is on the trailers, featuring footage from some movies that are not out until 2019, but since a trailer was released this year it's included anyway. And I love the way he divides this up by theme/genre, starting with some heavy punches and tons of action. The dramatic middle section in this is one of the most beautiful I've seen in a while. Jump right in for another mesmerizing recap.

Thanks to Clark for the tip, of course. Description for this mashup from Vimeo: "It’s December again, pals. Mashup season has arrived. Dim the light, and cue the music! Don’t forget to comment and share this video. Your feedback means the world to me. As always, I hope you enjoy my editorial take on the movies of 2018. Thanks for watching!" This particular year end recap was edited by Clark Zhu (see more of his work here). You can find a list of the music used on the Vimeo page. And you can find the full list of ALL of the films featured in this mashup on Clark's blog here. There will be many more year end recap videos like this soon - watch the first "2018 in Film" retrospective and stay tuned for more. Which of your favorites are featured?