Watch: Creepy Baby Monitor Horror Short 'Monitor' by Geof Wolfenden

Sleep tight tonight. Just in time for Halloween, filmmaker Geof Wolfenden has unveiled his new horror short film Monitor. The idea came about from a moment where he was watching the baby monitor with his wife, suddenly wondering what would happen if something was on the monitor. This isn't a new concept, but it's the execution and tension here that makes this short a thrilling watch. And it's an entirely dialogue-less short film, only 3 minutes long, but still incredibly creepy. Monitor stars Nicole Evans as the mother, with a score by Wesley Roskell. I really like the way it plays out at the end, and how the cinematography works so well in establish much of the scary feeling. If you need a good jolt, this short will definitely give you one.

Thanks to Geof for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "A sleep deprived new Mother hears strange noises over the baby monitor…" Monitor is written and directed by filmmaker Geof Wolfenden - follow him @GeofWolfenden. You can see more of his work on Vimeo. Featuring cinematography by Andrew McKee, with original music by Wesley Roskell. Geof explained to us via email that: "the idea was inspired by a late night conversation between me and my partner as we watched our son sleep on the baby monitor… my partner suddenly shivered and said 'imagine if he wasn't alone in there' - few months later and I've tried to make her nightmare a reality." For info on the film, visit YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?