Watch: David Ehrlich's 'The 25 Best Films of 2018' Video Countdown

It's here! Time to start figuring out which films are the best of the year, so get watching. One of the annual must-see best of the year lists is actually a video countdown made by my colleague David Ehrlich (follow him @davidehrlich). He counts down his 25 best films of the year in a video edited together with footage and music from each of the films. This is such an entertaining way to count down the best cinema of 2018, and it always makes me want to watch each one of these (even the ones I've seen already). His choices this year are all over the place - from Mission: Impossible to Madeline's Madeline - which makes it all the more interesting to discuss. There are a ton of outstanding films this year, many of the best featured below.

Embedded directly from Vimeo. Description: "A video countdown of the best films of 2018." Created by film critic/writer David Ehrlich (follow him on Twitter @davidehrlich). His picks for all 25 best films of 2018 are referenced directly in the video, you can read more thoughts on Indiewire where he discusses his favorite moments from each film. I'm very happy to see Ehrlich including Suspiria, The Favourite, If Beale Street Could Talk, and The Tale (one of the most criminally underseen films this year). It's fascinating to compare my own favorites with his list, and also see how many I disagree with him on. You can find the links to the previous years in the Vimeo page. I highly recommend watching any+all of the films mentioned in the video.