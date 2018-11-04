Watch: Freaky Horror Short Film 'The Fitting' Directed by Wil Manzano

"This has to be it, right?" "Yes, definitely." Another new horror short to serve up even though we're already through October. The Fitting is a short film directed by Wilfredo "Wil" Manzano, made by the production company The Nocturnal. It's about two actors who are heading to a wardrobe fitting for an indie film, only to discover it's actually not a film they're being fitted for. The Fitting stars Tayler Hamilton and Sterling Williams. This is a fairly simple short film, but gets very freaky very fast near the end and just keeps going. I feel like there's more missing, though. Did she get out? Do they find her? Who knows! We'll never know…

Thanks to Wil for the note. Original description from Vimeo: "Two young actors arrive at a wardrobe fitting only to realize it is not a film they're being fitted for." The Fitting is directed by the producer / filmmaker Wilfredo "Wil" Manzano - visit his official website to see more of his work. The short is independently produced and also edited by s Philadelphia-based production company called "The Nocturnal" - find more of their work also on Vimeo. Featuring cinematography by DB McLennan, with hair & make-up by Michele Wilderman. For more info on the short, visit the Vimeo page. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?