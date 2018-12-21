Watch: Gobelins Animated Short 'Hors De L'Eau' with Snow Monkeys

We're almost finished with 2018, but there's a few more good short films to feature. Hors De L'Eau, which translates to Out of Water in French, is one of the final graduation projects for 2018 made by filmmakers at the animation school Gobelins in Paris, France. This animated short is a parable about exclusion, telling a story about a macaque mother who encounters hostility from a group of snow monkeys due to strict rules which govern their community. The POV perspective is really striking, and allows us to empathize so much more with her sad, harrowing story. This film does have a strong message that it's trying to convey, but it's also an impressive work of art - all the monkeys and the animation are exquisite. This is really worth your time to watch - it's only 7 minutes in total. There's no dialogue but the score is fantastic as well. View below.

Thanks to Guillermo del Toro's RT on Twitter for the tip on this one. Original description from YouTube: "Through the eyes of a macaque mother, a group of snow monkeys has to face the strict rules which govern their community." Hors De L'Eau, which translates to Out of Water, is co-directed by filmmakers Simon Duong Van Huyen, Joël Durand, Thibault Leclercq, Valentin Lucas, and Andrei Sitari, for their 2018 graduation project at Gobelins - l'école de l'image. Featuring music composed by Eliott Delafosse. You can watch all of the 2018 Gobelins short films on their official website. For more info on this particular short, click over to YouTube or follow the official Twitter account for the short @horsdeleau2018. You can also find behind-the-scenes and concept art on their Tumblr blog. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?