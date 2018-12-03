Watch: Horror Comedy Short 'Cabin Killer' from Director Michael Rich

"Seriously, you didn't lock the door, Adam?! Nice going!" Another horror comedy short with packed with a healthy dose of absurdity. Cabin Killer is a new short film made by filmmaker Michael Rich, and it's an enjoyable 10 minute watch. The film took top honors at Shriekfest, where it won Best Super Short Film, and played at numerous other festivals. Cabin Killer is about a couple that goes on a weekend getaway to work on their relationship, but their cabin isn't exactly what they expected. Starring Chris Orlandi, Gabi Van Horn, and Jose Martinez. Rich wanted to make a film that isn't what we all expect, but still pulls viewers into "the growing absurdity of the story." It's more of a relationship comedy than horror, still quite bloody.

Thanks to Mike for the tip on this. Original description from YouTube: "A couple goes on a weekend getaway to work on their relationship… but the remote accommodations aren't what they expected." Cabin Killer is both written and directed by filmmaker Michael Rich, a graduate of Chapman University now working in LA. Visit his official website. Produced by Rachel Collins, with cinematography by Dave Cortez, and music by Michael Firmont. "I wanted to make a fun horror movie that plays with audiences' expectations… My hope is that people see the title, immediately think they know what it's about and then get wrapped up in the growing absurdity of the story." For more info, go to YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?