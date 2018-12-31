Watch: Horror Comedy Short 'We Summoned a Demon' Shot in Austin

"Be cool, demon! Demon, be cool!" This is why you don't mess with black magic! One more creative, well-made, funny short film to end this year. We Summoned a Demon, from writer/director Chris McInroy, has played at over 120 film festivals since 2017 (including at Fantasia, FrightFest, HollyShorts) and is now available online. The short is about a couple of dudes who accidentally summon a demon, and don't want to admit their mistake. Starring Kirk Johnson, Carlos Larotta, and John Orr. This short is also the third and final in a sort-of linked trilogy of gory horror comedy shorts from McInroy, and it might just be the best.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "They just wanted to be cool. Instead, they got a demon." We Summoned a Demon is both written and directed by filmmaker Chris McInroy - follow him @chrismcinroy and find more of his work on Vimeo. Produced by Kris Phipps, co-produced by Denny Phillips. Featuring cinematography by E.J. Enriquez, and original music by Bird Peterson. This one finishes a quasi-trilogy of gory horror-comedy short films with Bad Guy #2 and Death Metal. It was filmed in/around Austin, TX. The film has played at over 120 film festivals. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?