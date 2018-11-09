Watch: Horror Short Film 'Dead House' About a Mysterious Old House

"Don't listen to him." Yet another horror short to keep you up at night, afraid to go to sleep or look out the window. Dead House is a horror short written and directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Travis Laidlaw. The short is about two men renovating a mysterious old house who try to leave before the building enters lock down, but the house has different plans for them. This was filmed in three days at an existing old house that they found. It's actually the same house that was used to film Andy Muschietti's It movie, and they were able to go and shoot there just before the It crew took over. Dead House stars Virgil Howarth and Redd Ochoa. There's an impressively creepy atmosphere to this, with all kinds of devious tricks & treats waiting within. Dim the lights, put headphones on & crank the volume for an optimal viewing experience. Have fun.

Thanks to Travis for the tip. Original description from Vimeo: "Two men renovating a mysterious old house attempt to leave before the building enters lock down and seals them inside. Unfortunately the house has different plans for them." Dead House is written, produced, directed, edited, and features sound design by Canadian filmmaker Travis Laidlaw - visit his official website to see even more of his work. Or follow him @Shastman. The short features cinematography, color grading by Justin J. Chambers, who also produced. Laidlaw explains about Dead House that he "wanted the house itself to play a major role in the film, be a character itself. I didn't want to get too consumed by developing a distracting mythology." For more info on the short and behind-the-scenes shots, visit the official website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?