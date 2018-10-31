Watch: Incredible 2-Minute Horror Short 'Salt' Directed by Rob Savage

"You'll be safe - just stay inside the circle." We've saved the best for last…! After posting a bunch of horror shorts throughout October, one of the best shorts has debuted online just in time for Halloween. Salt is the latest horror short made by filmmaker Rob Savage, with his writing partner Jed Shepherd. The two last made the highly successful Dawn of the Deaf, a zombie movie told entirely in sign language. Salt is a two-minute horror short about a mother protecting her sick daughter - using a ring of salt. Starring Alice Lowe, Beau Gadson, and James Swanton. It's incredible how much they pull off in two minutes, with all of the elements (concept, production design, cinematography) working in harmony to make this instantly iconic.

Thanks to everyone on Twitter for the tip on this one. Short description from Vimeo: "A demonic presence closes in on a mother and her sick daughter. Their only protection - a ring of Salt." Salt is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Rob Savage - follow him on Twitter @DirRobSavage. You can find more of his work on his Vimeo. The screenplay is by Jed Shepherd & Rob Savage; with cinematography by Sam Heasman, and music composed by Patrick Jonsson. Produced by Douglas Cox. Savage explained to Source Creative that: "I like to drop an audience into a scenario as late as possible and leave them with their imaginations fired up." For behind-the-scenes, visit Jed's Instagram. For more info, head to Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here.