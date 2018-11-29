Watch: John Wikstrom's Heartbreaking Short Film 'But You Didn't'

"There were lots of things you didn't do, but you put up with me, and you loved me, and protected me…" This is guaranteed to make you cry. And it's only two minutes long. Initially released on Veteran's Day, But You Didn't is a new short film made by filmmaker John Wikstrom, who has made a few other fantastic shorts that we've featured previously: The Hatchling and Chloe. This one is an emotional tribute to veterans and soldiers (and their loved ones) and all those who fight for their country in the military. But You Didn't stars Kelsey Flynn & Jacob Taylor, with Roosevelt Stone & Isabella Barbarasa; and a voiceover by Maya Tuttle. Another example of how visual storytelling can achieve so much in just two minutes of time.

Thanks to John for the tip. Original description from YouTube: "Based on the anonymous poem of the same name, often attributed to Merrill Glass. It's said that the author was widowed and died of old age. When her daughter was organizing her remains, she discovered this poem her mother had written to her father back then, titled 'But You Didn't'." But You Didn't is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker John Wikstrom, who also edited the short. We've previously featured Wikstrom's short films The Hatchling and Chloe - you can follow him @WikStorm for more updates. The short features cinematography by Idan Menin, and music by Thomas Goralski. For more info on the short, visit its YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?