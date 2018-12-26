Watch: Luís Azevedo's Thrilling 'The Best Films of 2018' Video Recap

"Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair!" Little White Lies has debuted a video made by Luís Azevedo looking back at the last year in film. Azevedo's recap, titled "The Best Films of 2018", is yet another video mash-up of footage from all of his favorites. This isn't a list like David Ehrlich's year end video, it's more of a montage like the retrospectives we post every year. Some of his picks: Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, Alex Garland's Annihilation, Paul Schrader's First Reformed, Lucrecia Martel's Zama, Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Debra Granik's Leave No Trace, Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, Coens' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Nuri Bilge Ceylan's underrated The Wild Pear Tree.

Thanks to @lwlies/@LuisAFAzevedo for posting. Description from YouTube: "Luís Azevedo rounds up the standout movie moments of 2018 in a special end of year video essay." Made by Luís for Little White Lies to review all his picks for best of the year. "Over the course of five engrossing, expertly-edited minutes, you can relive some of the year's most memorable scenes, and discover many more to add to your need-to-watch list." As always, we recommend you watch a few of these highlighted here that you haven't seen yet, as these year end lists are also about new discoveries in addition to discussing our favorites. The list of films seen in this is included at the very end of the video (starting 4:46). How many of the films are also your favorites?