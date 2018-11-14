Watch: Marvel's Special Tribute Video in Memory of Stan 'The Man' Lee

"I wanted them to feel buying a Marvel [comic] book was like visiting an old friend." And then he helped build an empire. We lost a creative genius this week, a genuine icon of pop culture, though he will certainly be honored and remembered for generations to come. Comic book writer Stan Lee passed away this week at the age of 95. Marvel put together a short video tribute looking back at his life and his career in comics, and how he changed the comic book industry and changed people's lives. It's a fairly good tribute with some interviews and video footage and a look back in the Marvel archives at his comic book work over the years. The opening footage is great, a blast from the past and look at how Stan has been trying to make a difference through comics all along. I expect to see some good documentaries about him soon, too. He will be missed.

Original description from YouTube: "Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls. Please join us in remembering Stan 'The Man' Lee." The video was posted on YouTube and on Twitter with that brief message. Many other tributes to Stan have been pouring in, too. Author Michael Chabon wrote: "Some people are influences. Others—a rare few—rearrange the very structure of your neurons. Stan Lee's creative and artistic contribution to the Marvel pantheon has been debated endlessly, but one has only to look at Jack Kirby's solo work to see what Stan brought to the partnership: an unshakable humanism, a faith in our human capacity for altruism and self-sacrifice and in the eventual triumph of the rational over the irrational, of love over hate." The Criterion Collection also posted their video tribute. Stan's legacy lives on.