Watch: 'Red Red Roeg' - A Video Tribute to the Films of Nicolas Roeg

"Is there hope for us?" "Yes, yes, yes…" Last week, London-born filmmaker Nicolas Roeg passed away at the age of 90. Roeg directed over a dozen feature films during his career as a filmmaker, and also worked as a camera operator and cinematographer (including on a few of his own films). This "In Memoriam" video, made by cinephile / filmmaker Colin McKeown, features footage from most of his films and some of those he shot working as DP, including Truffaut's Fahrenheit 451 in 1966 and Schlesinger's Far from the Madding Crowd in 1967. The tribute focuses mostly on Roeg's obsession with the color red and its prominence in his films. This is a really stunning tribute to Roeg and his work, made by a true film lover. And if you haven't seen many of Roeg's films, this is a great place to start to get you in the right mood to watch more of them.

This video tribute was made by Colin McKeown - see more of his work on Vimeo or follow him on Twitter. He explains his intentions behind this: "Nicolas Roeg was a master of cinema. R.I.P. I made a tribute and spent the last week revisiting the images and sounds… time is on his side." The tribute features footage from many of Roeg's films, including: Performance, Walkabout, Don't Look Now, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Bad Timing, Eureka, Insignificance, Castaway, Aria, Track 29, and The Witches. He only made a few more films after that. For more tributes and reflections on Roeg, we recommend Peter Bradshaw's article about a "daring film-maker of passionate and visceral brilliance" or Neil Young's article about how "Roeg's Brilliant Visuals and Editing Revolutionized Cinema". The Guardian also featured a gallery of Roeg's life in pictures.