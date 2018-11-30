Watch: Sci-Fi Short 'Now' Examines a Digital Database of Memories

"I need you to help me with something… Think of it like it's a game, like a memory game." What if we lived in a world where all of our memories were stored into a digital database? Now is a short film written and directed by Justin Zachary, and plays with that concept. The story is about a computer scientist who digs through his girlfriends memories only to discover a haunting truth that he's desperate to cover up. Zachary also stars in the film, along with Susanna Ericsson, Craig Braun, and Francesca Fondevila. I like the low-key sci-fi elements, subtle and simple but just enough of an edge to make this a believable "near future" story. This reminds me a bit of Ex Machina, and you'll see why once it gets into it. Definitely worth a watch.

Thanks to Justin for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "A computer scientist in the near future scrutinizes his girlfriends memories only to discover a haunting truth that he's desperate to cover up." Now is both written and directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Justin Zachary, also an actor who has appeared in a number of indie films, and directed a whole bunch of other short films before this (check his IMDb). You can find more of his work on his Vimeo or follow him @jayzeee78. Featuring cinematography by Justin Michael Anderson, with music composed by Zach Lemmon, sound design by Fredrick Helm, and VFX by Lincoln Smith. For more info, visit the film's Vimeo page. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?