Watch: Scorsese's Script Supervisor Shows How to Maintain Continuity

"So did you catch all the errors so far?" This fascinating, informative filmmaking video made by Vanity Fair introduces us to Martha Pinson, a renowned script supervisor who has worked on Martin Scorsese's films Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and Hugo. You've likely heard of this job before, or seen it in the credits, but what exactly does a "script supervisor" do? Pinson explains, and also shows us, by walking us through an example scene. Her job is mostly to maintain continuity, and she sits on set next to the director watching each scene keeping notes, closely tracking details so they connect. It's one of the best filmmaking videos I've seen, with graphics and clear examples of exactly what's wrong and how to fix it. A must watch.

Thanks to SlashFilm for the tip on this video. Brief description from YouTube: "Martin Scorsese's long-time script supervisor Martha Pinson shows how to create continuity in movies." Pinson's career as a script supervisor began in 1980 with her first job working for Brian De Palma on Dressed to Kill. Her credits also include The Flamingo Kid, Wall Street, The House on Carroll Street, A Stranger Among Us, Hackers, Night Falls on Manhattan, Conspiracy Theory, One Tough Cop, Gloria, Bringing Out the Dead, Don't Say a Word, Aviator, Lord of War, The Departed, Shutter Island, Hugo, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and A Most Violent Year. If you'd like to learn more about being a script supervisor, there's a few good books available.