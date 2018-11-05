Watch: Security Camera Horror Short Film 'Monitor' is Seriously Scary

"It's our ability to conflate the physical and the virtual world that makes this whole apparatus work in the first place." Another scary horror short to watch to keep the thrills going beyond just the month of October. Monitor is a horror short film made by Matt Black & Ryan Polly, of a Texas-based filmmaking cooperative called Maker Table. Similar to, but different, than the other horror short Monitor (about a baby monitor), this one is about a sleep-deprived corner store clerk who wonders if he's seeing things when a man appears on his security camera monitors. Starring Gunner Willis, Jacob Daniels, and Tyler Burditt. This really is a much scarier version of the monitor concept, with the mysteriousness playing perfectly with the horror.

Original description from Vimeo: "A sleep-deprived corner store clerk wonders if he's seeing things when a man mysteriously appears on his security camera feed… but not in the store itself." Monitor is co-directed by filmmakers Matt Black & Ryan Polly. Both of whom are from the filmmaking collaborative called Maker Table, based out of Dallas, TX. The screenplay is by Matt Black; produced by Grant Wakefield. Featuring cinematography by Daniel Routh, and original music from Bradford Nyght.