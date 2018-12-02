Watch: 'Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures' Animated Short Film Series

"I want to learn the ways of the Force and become a Jedi, like my father." Disney + Lucasfilm have debuted the first set of animated shorts films for a new series they're calling Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures. These shorts feature key moments from the Star Wars cinematic franchise re-told in short form animation, in order to "introduce the classic themes, pivotal moments, and iconic characters from the Star Wars saga to the next generation." In addition to the new series of shorts being debuted online, a new Hasbro toy line is debuting at Walmart in December and expanding nationwide in January 2019. The first six of the 1-minute shorts are available now, and explore Luke's meeting with Obi-Wan, Vader's pursuit of Leia and his reign, plus introductions to R2-D2 and Chewbacca. These are pretty cool - even if they are made for kids. Enjoy.

Here's the first batch of six shorts in the Disney's Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures series, on YouTube:

And here's the original trailer (+ poster) for Disney's Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, from YouTube:

Thanks to SlashFilm and io9 for the tip on these. Original description for this first batch of films: "The first six shorts combine original dialogue, music, and sound effects with bold new animations, and fun and educational add-ons designed to help older fans, parents, and other mentors to welcome the kids in their lives to explore the galaxy far, far away. Additional shorts featuring fan-favorite characters will debut in December, with regular releases following in 2019." For more info and updates, visit the official website for Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures at: starwarskids.com. You can also subscribe on YouTube for the latest shorts and videos as they're released. These are all directed by Barry Kelly from Titmouse Animation, the company responsible for shows like "Metalocalypse" and "Black Dynamite", and films like Nerdland. Cool?