Watch: Terrifying Car Park Horror Short Film 'Reverse' by Josh Tanner

"Check surroundings for safety." One more horror short to keep you all freaked out every night. Reverse is another horror short film by Australian filmmaker Josh Tanner, and writer/producer Jade van der Lei. The two also just made and released the horror short The Rizzle earlier this October, which was part of Hulu's Huluween Film Fest competition. This short has an entirely different concept, about a guy trying to leave an underground car park, but something doesn't want him to leave there. Starring Joel Stanton and Connor Clarke. They wanted to try and make a film utilizing the ever-evolving technology in cars to create tension and scares. Featuring cinematography by Kieran Fowler, with music composed by Stevan Markovic. Enjoy.

Thanks to Josh (again) for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "A man attempts to exit an underground car park. Something doesn't want him to." Reverse is directed by Australian filmmaker Josh Tanner of Perception Pictures, written by Josh Tanner & Jade van der Lei, produced by Jade van der Lei & Josh Tanner. They also made the short films The Landing and The Rizzle - find more of their work on their website. This was filmed in one day as an intense night shoot. Josh explains: "Having made predominantly period-piece cantered genre short films, Reverse was an exciting exercise for me to create tension with the use of modern technology and setting." For more info, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?