Who is the Real Villain? Full International Trailer for Shyamalan's 'Glass'

"Belief in oneself is contagious. We are part of something larger…" Universal has released a new full-length international trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Glass, the highly anticipated sequel to Shyamalan's Split from 2016, which turned out to be a secret sequel to Unbreakable. We've seen two other official trailers already, but one more can't hurt. This one spends more time in the mental hospital with the three of them at the start, and its looking so damn good. Glass combines the characters from the movies and brings back all of the actors: James McAvoy as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a serial killer with 24 unique personalities; Bruce Willis as the "unbreakable" David Dunn; and Samuel L. Jackson as the frail evil villain Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass. The cast also includes Sarah Paulson as their psychiatrist, with Anya Taylor-Joy, Spencer Treat Clark, Luke Kirby, Charlayne Woodard, & Rob Yang. I also really dig the new logo at the end.

Here's the new international trailer (+ a poster) for M. Night Shyamalan's Glass, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Glass here, or the second official US trailer.

Security guard David Dunn (Bruce Willis) uses his unique supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), a disturbed man who has 24 personalities. Glass is both written and directed by American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, director of the films Praying with Anger, Wide Awake, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, After Earth, The Visit, and Split previously. This is produced by Jason Blum and M. Night Shyamalan, along with Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan, co-produced by John Rusk, and executive produced by Kevin Scott Frakes and Steven Schneider. Universal will be releasing M. Night Shyamalan's Glass in theaters everywhere starting on January 18th, 2019 at the beginning of next year. Looking good? Who's excited for it already?