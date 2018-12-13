Zane Holtz in First Trailer for Small Town Mystery 'Beyond the Night'

"Do you think that a man's demons can be passed down to his son?" Breaking Glass Pictures has released the first official trailer for Beyond the Night, a mysterious thriller set in a small coal mining town. The film premiered at the Woodstock and Austin Film Festivals earlier this year, and is getting a small release in January. When a soldier's son reveals damning information about a local gangster's missing daughter, a war of attrition wreaks havoc on their forgotten mining town. Jason Noto's Beyond the Night stars Zane Holtz, with Tammy Blanchard, Azhy Robertson, Caitlin Mehner, Chance Kelly, David Fierro, Enid Graham, and Neal Huff. There seems to be some kind of supernatural element to this, but it's a bit more subtle than most horror films. I really enjoy the moody atmosphere of this, I'm quite curious about the film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Noto's Beyond the Night, direct from YouTube:

Beyond the Night is a mysterious supernatural thriller, revealing that some secrets don’t die. When soldier Ray Marrow’s son reveals damning information about a local gangster’s missing daughter, a war of attrition wreaks havoc on their forgotten coal-mining town. Director Jason Noto brilliantly interweaves stories of complex familial relationships affected by war and trauma with the mystery surrounding a cold case murder. Beyond the Night comments on how our intuitive abilities can help us explain the seemingly inexplicable and lead us directly to what it is we’re searching for. Beyond the Night is written and directed by American filmmaker Jason Noto, making his second feature film after Straight Forward previously. This premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival and Austin Film Festival this year. Breaking Glass will open Noto's Beyond the Night in select US theaters starting January 11th, 2019 at the beginning of next year.