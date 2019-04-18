CANNES 2019
2019 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Malick, Dolan, Hausner, Sachs
by Alex Billington
April 18, 2019
Source: Cannes
Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 72nd Cannes Film Festival taking place this May, they've confirmed a considerably impressive, enticing selection of films made by the finest filmmakers hailing from all over the world. The 2019 line-up includes new films by Xavier Dolan (Matthias & Maxime), Ira Sachs (Frankie set in Portugal), Terrence Malick (A Hidden Life formerly titled Radegund), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Corneliu Porumboiu (The Whistlers), along with Pedro Almodóvar, Ken Loach, Arnaud Desplechin, and Marco Bellocchio. We already know that Jim Jarmusch's zombie film The Dead Don't Die is opening the fest, and Dexter Fletcher's Elton John biopic Rocketman is premiering here as well. There will likely be a few additions last minute - as these numbers are a bit low so far. And no Tarantino yet, it's just not ready, they say. See the full list below.
Here's the complete selection of 2019 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.
COMPETITION (18 FILMS):
Matthias & Maxime - dir. Xavier Dolan
The Traitor - dir. Marco Bellocchio
Pain & Glory - dir. Pedro Almodóvar
Sorry We Missed You - dir. Ken Loach
A Hidden Life - dir. Terrence Malick
Parasite - dir. Bong Joon-ho
The Young Ahmed - dirs. Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne
The Wild Goose Lake - dir. Diao Yinan
Oh Mercy! - dir. Arnaud Desplechin
Atlantique - dir. Mati Diop
Little Joe - dir. Jessica Hausner
Les Misérables - dir. Ladj Ly
Bacarau - dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles
The Whistlers - dir. Corneliu Porumboiu
Frankie - dir. Ira Sachs
Portrait of a Young Girl on Fire - dir. Celine Sciamma
It Must Be Heaven - dir. Elia Suleiman
Sibyl - dir. Justine Triet
OPENING NIGHT FILM:
The Dead Don't Die - dir. Jim Jarmusch
OUT OF COMPETITION (5 FILMS):
Rocketman - dir. Dexter Fletcher
The Best Years of a Life - dir. Claude Lelouch
Diego Maradona - dir. Asif Kapadia
La Belle Époque - dir. Nicolas Bedos
Too Old to Die Young – "North of Hollywood, West of Hell" - dir. Nicolas Winding Refn
UN CERTAIN REGARD (16 FILMS):
Adam - dir. Maryam Touzani
Beanpole (Dylda) - dir. Kantemir Balagov
A Brother's Love - dir. Monia Chokri
Bull - dir. Annie Silverstein
The Climb - dir. Michael Covino
Evge - dir. Nariman Aliev
Freedom (Liberté) - dir. Albert Serra
Invisible Life (Vida Invisivel) - dir. Karim Aïnouz
Joan of Arc (Jeanne) - dir. Bruno Dumont
Room 212 (Chambre 212) - dir. Christophe Honoré
Papicha - dir. Mounia Meddour
Port Authority - dir. Danielle Lessovitz
Summer of Changsha (Liu Yu Tian) - dir. Zu Feng
The Swallows of Kabul - dir. Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobé Mévellec
A Sun That Never Sets (O Que Arde - dir. Olivier Laxe
Zhuo Ren Mi Mi - dir. Midi Z
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (1 FILM):
The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil - dir. Lee Won-Tae
SPECIAL SCREENINGS (5 FILMS):
Être vivant et le savoir - dir. Alain Cavalier
Family Romance, LLC - dir. Werner Herzog
For Sama - dirs. Waad Al Kateab & Edward Watts
Share - dir. Pippa Bianco
Tommaso - dir. Abel Ferrara
So that's the line-up for Cannes 2019, with likely a few others to be added in the next few weeks before the fest begins. This is one of the most impressive and exciting line-ups for Cannes that I've seen so far - and if Tarantino joins the line-up, it'll be even better. Not only new Malick (that seems to be a departure from his other recent films), but so many unique and compelling and curious films that will be premiering in the South of France next month. It does seem a bit light - some of the other big films rumored to appear aren't listed here, but that's just how it goes. Maybe they'll add the new Pablo Larraín or Alice Winocour before the fest launch. For now, I'm satisfied and will be counting down the days until the opening. As always - I'm excited to get back onto the Croisette and start watching films in hopes that we're all blown away by some of these from the line-up. The 2019 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14th - May 25th in Cannes, France.
