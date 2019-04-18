2019 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Malick, Dolan, Hausner, Sachs

Every year, cinephiles wake up early for the announcement from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 72nd Cannes Film Festival taking place this May, they've confirmed a considerably impressive, enticing selection of films made by the finest filmmakers hailing from all over the world. The 2019 line-up includes new films by Xavier Dolan (Matthias & Maxime), Ira Sachs (Frankie set in Portugal), Terrence Malick (A Hidden Life formerly titled Radegund), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Corneliu Porumboiu (The Whistlers), along with Pedro Almodóvar, Ken Loach, Arnaud Desplechin, and Marco Bellocchio. We already know that Jim Jarmusch's zombie film The Dead Don't Die is opening the fest, and Dexter Fletcher's Elton John biopic Rocketman is premiering here as well. There will likely be a few additions last minute - as these numbers are a bit low so far. And no Tarantino yet, it's just not ready, they say. See the full list below.

Here's the complete selection of 2019 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.

COMPETITION (18 FILMS):

Matthias & Maxime - dir. Xavier Dolan

The Traitor - dir. Marco Bellocchio

Pain & Glory - dir. Pedro Almodóvar

Sorry We Missed You - dir. Ken Loach

A Hidden Life - dir. Terrence Malick

Parasite - dir. Bong Joon-ho

The Young Ahmed - dirs. Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

The Wild Goose Lake - dir. Diao Yinan

Oh Mercy! - dir. Arnaud Desplechin

Atlantique - dir. Mati Diop

Little Joe - dir. Jessica Hausner

Les Misérables - dir. Ladj Ly

Bacarau - dir. Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles

The Whistlers - dir. Corneliu Porumboiu

Frankie - dir. Ira Sachs

Portrait of a Young Girl on Fire - dir. Celine Sciamma

It Must Be Heaven - dir. Elia Suleiman

Sibyl - dir. Justine Triet

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

The Dead Don't Die - dir. Jim Jarmusch

OUT OF COMPETITION (5 FILMS):

Rocketman - dir. Dexter Fletcher

The Best Years of a Life - dir. Claude Lelouch

Diego Maradona - dir. Asif Kapadia

La Belle Époque - dir. Nicolas Bedos

Too Old to Die Young – "North of Hollywood, West of Hell" - dir. Nicolas Winding Refn

UN CERTAIN REGARD (16 FILMS):

Adam - dir. Maryam Touzani

Beanpole (Dylda) - dir. Kantemir Balagov

A Brother's Love - dir. Monia Chokri

Bull - dir. Annie Silverstein

The Climb - dir. Michael Covino

Evge - dir. Nariman Aliev

Freedom (Liberté) - dir. Albert Serra

Invisible Life (Vida Invisivel) - dir. Karim Aïnouz

Joan of Arc (Jeanne) - dir. Bruno Dumont

Room 212 (Chambre 212) - dir. Christophe Honoré

Papicha - dir. Mounia Meddour

Port Authority - dir. Danielle Lessovitz

Summer of Changsha (Liu Yu Tian) - dir. Zu Feng

The Swallows of Kabul - dir. Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobé Mévellec

A Sun That Never Sets (O Que Arde - dir. Olivier Laxe

Zhuo Ren Mi Mi - dir. Midi Z

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (1 FILM):

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil - dir. Lee Won-Tae

SPECIAL SCREENINGS (5 FILMS):

Être vivant et le savoir - dir. Alain Cavalier

Family Romance, LLC - dir. Werner Herzog

For Sama - dirs. Waad Al Kateab & Edward Watts

Share - dir. Pippa Bianco

Tommaso - dir. Abel Ferrara

So that's the line-up for Cannes 2019, with likely a few others to be added in the next few weeks before the fest begins. This is one of the most impressive and exciting line-ups for Cannes that I've seen so far - and if Tarantino joins the line-up, it'll be even better. Not only new Malick (that seems to be a departure from his other recent films), but so many unique and compelling and curious films that will be premiering in the South of France next month. It does seem a bit light - some of the other big films rumored to appear aren't listed here, but that's just how it goes. Maybe they'll add the new Pablo Larraín or Alice Winocour before the fest launch. For now, I'm satisfied and will be counting down the days until the opening. As always - I'm excited to get back onto the Croisette and start watching films in hopes that we're all blown away by some of these from the line-up. The 2019 Cannes Film Festival runs from May 14th - May 25th in Cannes, France.