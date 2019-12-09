2020 Golden Globes Nominees - 'Joker', 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story'

The list of nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (of 2020), the yearly precursor to the Academy Awards, have just been announced today - you can find all the film nominees below. The infamous Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees this morning from The Beverly Hilton. The selection this year isn't as controversial or as upsetting as it could be, but it is still a bit bland and obvious. Joker ended up with quite a few nominations, as did The Irishman. They also seemed to love 1917, The Two Popes, and Marriage Story. It's especially good to see Jojo Rabbit and Dolemite is My Name get some noms - these two don't deserve to be forgotten. Another strange year of picks but not that surprising for the HFPA.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at The Beverly Hilton hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais with a live telecast on NBC. The full list of 2019's film nominees:

BEST DRAMA

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

ACTOR (DRAMA)

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

ACTRESS (DRAMA)

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Daniel Craig - Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Ana de Armas - Knives Out

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

Emma Thompson - Late Night

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Farewell (USA)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

ANIMATED FILM

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won - Parasite

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat - Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker

Randy Newman - Marriage Story

Thomas Newman - 1917

Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn

ORIGINAL SONG

"Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2

"Spirit" from The Lion King

"Stand Up" from Harriet

So there you have it. The nominees from 2019 for the Golden Globe awards. As much as I'd love to say that oh they nominated some good films this year, increasingly more ever year, the HFPA proves they're out of touch and nothing but celeb-lovers who want as much attention as celebs. They always nominate the biggest names they can, but still, it's always a list with so many odd or obvious choices along with all of the expected ones. I'm very happy to see Marriage Story and The Two Popes and Ford v Ferrari end up with some acting noms, these three films certainly deserve the attention. I'm also overjoyed that Parasite received a total of three noms - it better go all the way at the Oscars, too. For more about the nominees and the TV selections, visit goldenglobes.com. A taste of things to come with the Oscars? Or just another set of odd and interesting Globes picks for this year? What do you make of these 2020 Globes nominations?