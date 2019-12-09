AWARDS
2020 Golden Globes Nominees - 'Joker', 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story'
by Alex Billington
December 9, 2019
Source: HFPA
The list of nominations for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (of 2020), the yearly precursor to the Academy Awards, have just been announced today - you can find all the film nominees below. The infamous Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees this morning from The Beverly Hilton. The selection this year isn't as controversial or as upsetting as it could be, but it is still a bit bland and obvious. Joker ended up with quite a few nominations, as did The Irishman. They also seemed to love 1917, The Two Popes, and Marriage Story. It's especially good to see Jojo Rabbit and Dolemite is My Name get some noms - these two don't deserve to be forgotten. Another strange year of picks but not that surprising for the HFPA.
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at The Beverly Hilton hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais with a live telecast on NBC. The full list of 2019's film nominees:
BEST DRAMA
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
ACTOR (DRAMA)
Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Ana de Armas - Knives Out
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Farewell (USA)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
ANIMATED FILM
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
DIRECTOR
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won - Parasite
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker
Randy Newman - Marriage Story
Thomas Newman - 1917
Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn
ORIGINAL SONG
"Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman
"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2
"Spirit" from The Lion King
"Stand Up" from Harriet
So there you have it. The nominees from 2019 for the Golden Globe awards. As much as I'd love to say that oh they nominated some good films this year, increasingly more ever year, the HFPA proves they're out of touch and nothing but celeb-lovers who want as much attention as celebs. They always nominate the biggest names they can, but still, it's always a list with so many odd or obvious choices along with all of the expected ones. I'm very happy to see Marriage Story and The Two Popes and Ford v Ferrari end up with some acting noms, these three films certainly deserve the attention. I'm also overjoyed that Parasite received a total of three noms - it better go all the way at the Oscars, too. For more about the nominees and the TV selections, visit goldenglobes.com. A taste of things to come with the Oscars? Or just another set of odd and interesting Globes picks for this year? What do you make of these 2020 Globes nominations?
