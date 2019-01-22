AWARDS
91st Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2018
by Alex Billington
January 22, 2019

The complete list of nominees for the 91st Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (via oscar.go.com). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees this morning via live broadcast. This has been one of the most controversial and frustrating awards seasons in a long time, with so many great films going unrecognized - but these Oscar nominations are surprisingly solid. There's no need to spend any more time introducing, let's get right into it! This year, The Academy selected a total of eight Best Picture nominees, including: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Roma, and A Star is Born. Rami Malek also got a nod. Without further ado, here's the full list of nominees.
The 91st Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 24th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a live telecast on ABC. This year's ceremony will not have an official host. Here is all the nominations:
PICTURE:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
DIRECTOR:
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
Adam McKay - Vice
ACTOR:
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
ACTRESS:
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Oliva Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed - Paul Schrader
Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
Vice - Adam McKay
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel & Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born - Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters
ANIMATED FEATURE:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Cold War - Lukasz Zal
The Favourite - Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
A Star is Born - Matthew Libatique
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
ANIMATED SHORT:
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
COSTUME DESIGN:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
Black Panther - Ruth Carter
The Favourite - Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
FILM EDITING:
BlacKkKlansman - Barry Alexander Brown
Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman
The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Green Book - Patrick J. Don Vito
Vice - Hank Corwin
SOUND MIXING:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
SOUND EDITING:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppin Returns - Marc Shaiman
ORIGINAL SONG:
"All the Stars" from Black Panther
"I'll Fight" from RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" from A Star is Born
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. The selections this year are a mix of good, and bad. It's not a complete trainwreck, and I'm glad to see both Minding the Gap and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs sneak in. However, there's quite important ones missing: Toni Colette for Hereditary, Justin Hurwitz for the First Man score, anything for You Were Never Really Here, If Beale Street Could Talk for Best Picture. I guess that's just the way it goes. It's also good to see a few - Rami Malek, Melissa McCarthy, and the surprise nomination for the wacky Swedish film Border (which I adore) in the Best Hair & Make-Up category, since this really deserves that nod. Overall I'm not totally satisfied but also not that upset by these nominees, but I'm sure there will be plenty of major discussion/complaints as always. What do you think of all these films?
