91st Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2018

The complete list of nominees for the 91st Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (via oscar.go.com). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees this morning via live broadcast. This has been one of the most controversial and frustrating awards seasons in a long time, with so many great films going unrecognized - but these Oscar nominations are surprisingly solid. There's no need to spend any more time introducing, let's get right into it! This year, The Academy selected a total of eight Best Picture nominees, including: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Roma, and A Star is Born. Rami Malek also got a nod. Without further ado, here's the full list of nominees.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 24th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a live telecast on ABC. This year's ceremony will not have an official host. Here is all the nominations:

PICTURE:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

DIRECTOR:

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Adam McKay - Vice

ACTOR:

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

ACTRESS:

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Oliva Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Amy Adams - Vice

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed - Paul Schrader

Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Vice - Adam McKay

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Joel & Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman - Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk - Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born - Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

ANIMATED FEATURE:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Cold War - Lukasz Zal

The Favourite - Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

A Star is Born - Matthew Libatique

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

ANIMATED SHORT:

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

COSTUME DESIGN:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres

Black Panther - Ruth Carter

The Favourite - Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

FILM EDITING:

BlacKkKlansman - Barry Alexander Brown

Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman

The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Green Book - Patrick J. Don Vito

Vice - Hank Corwin

SOUND MIXING:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

SOUND EDITING:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansman - Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk - Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppin Returns - Marc Shaiman

ORIGINAL SONG:

"All the Stars" from Black Panther

"I'll Fight" from RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow" from A Star is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. The selections this year are a mix of good, and bad. It's not a complete trainwreck, and I'm glad to see both Minding the Gap and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs sneak in. However, there's quite important ones missing: Toni Colette for Hereditary, Justin Hurwitz for the First Man score, anything for You Were Never Really Here, If Beale Street Could Talk for Best Picture. I guess that's just the way it goes. It's also good to see a few - Rami Malek, Melissa McCarthy, and the surprise nomination for the wacky Swedish film Border (which I adore) in the Best Hair & Make-Up category, since this really deserves that nod. Overall I'm not totally satisfied but also not that upset by these nominees, but I'm sure there will be plenty of major discussion/complaints as always. What do you think of all these films?