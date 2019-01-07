A Few Notes + Routine Updates from FirstShowing Heading into 2019

Welcome to the future. It's now 2019 - the year that Blade Runner, Running Man, and Akira all take place. FirstShowing.net has been in operation for 13 years now, and we're still going strong. But things are a bit different since we first started as a little movie blog back in 2006. I wanted to write a brief post with some updates about the site, the server, and info on our regular coverage. As you've probably noticed, we are no longer writing about movie news or rumors or casting - mostly just trailers, short films, reviews, film festival coverage, and other important updates from the world of cinema. This is easier for us nowadays and allows us to focus on bringing even more attention to the movies we love and discover throughout the year. We also regularly update the Release Schedule and still keep active on Twitter and Facebook. More details below.

Let's just get right into it. There's a few updates I want to be transparent about, because we feel it's better to keep our readers updated and aware of everything that's going on. Any questions/concerns please contact.

> As we already wrote about last year, the FirstShowing.net web server is now setup with SSL, meaning the server is much more secure and encrypted and protected. An important update for all modern websites.

> We're starting to use the "privacy-enhanced mode" YouTube embeds in all of our posts. This will only be in new posts in 2019 and onward, everything in the past will remain as it is. This particular embed script limits YouTube's cookies and tracking to protect your privacy and stop them from collecting too much data.

> Our theatrical release schedules are always being updated/maintained, with the website version updated much more often (at least once a week, sometimes more) than the Google Calendar version. We also check and double check the release dates to make sure they're accurate, but changes are still very hard to track.

> We continue to keep our focus on film - any/all theatrically released movies, and film festival films, along with feature-length films released on VOD (including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, etc). We still do NOT cover TV in any way, nor do we cover web series, episodic, or other narrative content that isn't a feature film (or short film). This has been our policy since the very beginning. Keeping it pure and simple works for us.

> Unfortunately, our annual "Best Movies That You Didn't See" for 2017 was never published. There's no good excuse for this, last year was just insanely busy and it fell through the cracks. We're still hoping to finish up and get the 2017 list out, along with 2018's most underrated/forgotten films as well. Stay tuned.

That's the latest for now. FirstShowing is still a passionate endeavor for all those involved in it. Times may change, writers may come and go, but we're still here and hope to still be here for years to come. It's always our goal (above all else) to champion the movies we love, to remind people how moving & meaningful the world of cinema is, and to inspire moviegoers to keep watching films in theaters, on the big screen. This site began because we love the theatrical moviegoing experience and wanted to focus our coverage on this, and that has been the heart of FirstShowing for all these years. It hasn't been easy to survive, we've come close to shutting down, and had to cut back on news & writers in order to stay alive. But we're still here, still going, chugging along one day at a time. Thank you for reading, thank you for supporting us. See ya at the movies.