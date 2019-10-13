A Georgian Artist Paints & Tells His Stories in Trailer for 'Rezo' Doc

"About his discussions with a frog…" Stage Russia has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Rezo, a film about the famous Georgian writer, artist and puppeteer Rezo Gabriadze. Rezo is best known as the screenwriter of the iconic Soviet movies Mimino and Kin-dza-dza. He has been awarded the title of Commander of the Order of Arts and Literature in France, and New Yorker recognized his Stalingrad as one the best theatrical performances of 2010. His sculptures adorn the streets of Saint Petersburg and Odessa. Timur Bekmambetov also produced the film, and says about it: "Rezo has become family for me. This movie is my homage to a senior colleague and a sign of the deepest recognition of his identity, talent and incredible charm. There is no room for indifference in his stories. They cut directly to the heart." Half of this film is drawn by Rezo himself, a mix of classic doc storytelling & animation. I will say - it looks crazy mesmerizing.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Levan Gabriadze's documentary Rezo, direct from YouTube:

Rezo tells a gripping yet whimsical tale of a young man trying to survive the brutality and uncertainty of post World War II life in Soviet Georgia. That young man would grow up to become celebrated writer, artist and puppeteer Rezo Gabriadze, and this new film is a cinematic exploration created by his son, Leo Gabriadze. The narrative structure is unique, reminiscent of the adaptation of American Splendor from a few years ago, in that Leo chose to have a testimonial interview with his father and animated sequences to highlight memories of 70 years ago. Rezo is directed by Georgian filmmaker Levan Gabriadze, director of the feature films Unfriended and Lucky Trouble previously, now making is first doc. It's produced by Timur Bekmambetov and Gabriadze. Stage Russia will release Gabriadze's Rezo doc in select US theaters starting on October 18th this month. Showing with the short film Tweet-Tweet. For info, visit the official website.